Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sandra and Allan Teasdale enjoyed a surprise birthday cake while being treated for coronavirus in hospital

A birthday couple left fighting for their lives with coronavirus have thanked medics who helped them to mark the occasion in hospital.

Allan and Sandra Teasdale were due to fly to Spain to celebrate turning 70.

But, after showing symptoms, they were admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital a few days after Sandra's birthday.

When Allan turned 70 in intensive care, hospital staff went the extra mile to reunite them, surprising them with a cake.

"My wife was in the room next door to me so they very kindly wheeled me into my wife's room for a celebration, which was really nice," said Allan.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The couple say they are now "on the mend" and are recovering at home

The couple, who spent almost two weeks in hospital, were admitted with coronavirus symptoms on 9 May

Allan was quickly moved to the intensive care unit and, within days, Sandra had joined him.

"We were the lucky ones and managed to fight our way through it," she said.

"I thought I'm never going to get out of here. I'm never going to see the family again.

"My husband at a later date said he felt exactly the same. You just don't feel strong enough to fight anything off."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The couple were admitted and discharged from hospital on the same day

The couple, who are now recovering at home in Cleveleys, have thanked hospital staff who saved their lives.

"I can't thank them enough. They are absolutely amazing," said Sandra.

"I'm sure I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for them."