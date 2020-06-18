Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA inspector said she looked in the cage and saw a pair of solar-powered eyes staring back

An RSPCA inspector called to check on a parrot "couldn't help but chuckle" when it turned out to be a garden ornament.

Vicki McDonald was sent to a house in Preston on 10 June over concerns the bird was being kept in a "very small cage and was suffering with sore eyes".

She said she clambered up a tree to check and was met by a pair of "solar-powered eyes glaring back".

The bird's owners, whose garden displays have won prizes, said a visit from the RSPCA was "a first for us".

The inspector said in her 20 years with the animal charity, it was a first for her too.

"Of course, I couldn't help but chuckle when I peered up into the cage and saw the plastic parrot," she said.

"He wasn't alone either."

"There was also a smaller plastic bird on the perch and a plastic toucan, which had fallen off and was lying at the bottom of the cage."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Owners Des Connor and Cath Brown said they enjoyed "up-cycling bits and bobs" for their garden

Owners Des Connor and Cath Brown said they enjoyed "up-cycling bits and bobs" for their garden in Wateringpool Lane and thought the cage "would be a fun addition".

"We spend a lot of time in our garden and really enjoy making it colourful and fun, so we're used to receiving comments and compliments about it.

"But, we couldn't quite believe it when inspector Vicki knocked on our door."

The inspector said she "was glad" to be able to reassure the concerned caller that prompted her visit "there was no need to worry".

"It's always better to be safe than sorry and it's wonderful to know people in the area care so much for animals," she added.