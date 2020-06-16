Image copyright Google Image caption Sam Farrell had been due to take up the role as Students' Union president at Edge Hill University on 1 July

A university student who dressed as a concentration camp victim will not be taking up the role as student president after a disciplinary process.

Images of Sam Farrell at a party on 23 March wearing striped pyjamas with a Holocaust number were tweeted by the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) who said they were "extremely concerned".

The president-elect had been due to take up the role at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk on 1 July.

He said he was "deeply sorry".

The UJS welcomed the apology but said his "consistent history of antisemitic, Islamophobic, homophobic, transphobic, sexist and ableist social media posts deem him unfit for a role such as SU president".

Edge Hill Students' Union (SU) said they plan to organise anti-Semitism training for all new student officers after being contacted by a UJS representative.

Mr Farrell had previously been disciplined over the incident but a fresh action was opened on 24 March due to new evidence, the SU said.

At the time he said: "Despite what my past posts may suggest, I do understand the severity of making light of events from history, especially when that history plays a fundamental role in reminding us of the needless persecution of others.

"I only hope I can convey how genuine I am when I say that I now realise how naïve and ignorant my past behaviour was. It was wrong, it will not happen again, and it should not have happened in the first place."

The SU said it would now "be considering our options for the role for the forthcoming academic year".

In a statement, Edge Hill University said it welcomed the decision.

"While the Students' Union is a wholly independent organisation, responsible for the election and appointment of its officers, the university has always been clear that it will not tolerate abhorrent, abusive or racist behaviour of any kind and would not hesitate to use its own procedures if necessary if the matter was not dealt with appropriately."