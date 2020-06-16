Image copyright Bill Boaden/Geograph Image caption The women were walking in Brockholes Nature Reserve when they were attacked

A woman who was walking with her mother has been punched and racially abused by a gang of youths at a nature reserve.

Lancashire Police said the women, aged 18 and 53, were approached by up to 25 youths at Brockholes near Preston at about 18:50 BST on 29 May.

The force said a "white and fat" female punched the 18-year-old and pulled her hair while others hurled racist abuse.

A force spokesman said the pair managed to get away and call police, but the gang had fled before officers arrived.

He said the force wanted to speak to the female, who was wearing a white vest, and another woman, who was "dressed all in black with false nails", in connection with the incident, adding that it was being treated as "racially aggravated assault and racially aggravated public order".

Appealing for information, PC Emma Brookfield said it must have been an "extremely distressing and intimidating ordeal for these two women".