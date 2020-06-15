Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Darwen is a 21-year-old dark bay Dutch Warmblood

The longest-serving Lancashire Police horse has been retired from duty after 13 years.

Darwen, a 21-year-old dark bay Dutch Warmblood, has helped officers at local football matches since 2007 and worked at the London Olympics.

Its new home will be in Buckinghamshire with the Horse Trust - a charity that cares for retired or neglected horses.

Sgt Adam Pearson said it would be "so sad" to see his "dependable" and "utterly wonderful colleague" go.

Sgt Pearson said Darwen was "the only horse at Lancashire Police who doesn't like apples" and was great for busy events as was never "fazed by large crowds".

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Darwen's new home will be in Buckinghamshire

Darwen "worked all the major football matches in Lancashire, including a particularly volatile match in 2014 between Blackburn and Leeds. He faced down 400 angry fans, which was quite something," Sgt Pearson said.

"I know so many officers will have fond memories of him and he will be a massive loss to the branch - but he's definitely earned his retirement."