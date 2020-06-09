Image copyright Google Image caption Complaints about The Cornhill Hotel were first received by the fire service in June 2018

The owner of a hotel that was shut down over fears of a "widespread loss of life" due to fire safety failings has been handed a suspended sentence.

Alan Diamond, 47, admitted breaching fire safety regulations at The Cornhill Hotel in Blackpool, Lancashire.

He allowed guests to stay at the hotel despite problems with fire doors and the alarm, the fire service said.

Diamond was give a nine-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months at Preston Crown Court.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) first received complaints about the seaside hotel, near Blackpool Pleasure Beach, in June 2018 due to an issue with the fire alarm.

Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the owner "elected to repetitively breach a prohibition notice"

A voluntary agreement was put in place that meant the premises would be closed while safety improvements were implemented, the fire service said.

But, the following month, Blackpool Council's health and safety department received a complaint from a paying guest, LFRS said.

The fire safety breaches were of such a serious nature that the decision was made to prohibit the use of the hotel other than to undertake remedial fire safety work, an LFRS spokesperson said.

Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption The hotel, near Blackpool Pleasure Beach, has also been criticised by guests on social media

But on three occasions, fire safety inspectors witnessed paying guests sleeping at the hotel, the service added.

"These were extremely serious fire safety failings which, had a fire occurred in the hotel, were highly likely to have led to widespread loss of life, serious injuries and potentially far-reaching damage to the wider community and reputation of Blackpool as a safe place to visit and stay," said Mark Hutton, fire protection group manager at LFRS.

The hotel had been previously stripped of its entertainment and alcohol licences after police had received 38 calls to attend incidents at the premises in 2018.