A police car had its tyres slashed and windscreen smashed while officers broke up an illegal party in Lancashire.

Police were called to Grange Street, Burnley at about 22.30 on Friday after up to 50 teenagers, many as young as 15, were thrown out.

As officers were breaking up a fight inside, their car was attacked, said a Lancashire Police spokesman.

"In these current times of Covid-19, what were these youths thinking gathering in such a small space?

"What were they thinking damaging a police vehicle, which will now be off the road for several weeks, at a time when we need it the most?"