Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem was a young trustee for the Children's Society

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a law student in a drive-by shooting.

Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car while she was shopping in Blackburn on 17 May.

A 32-year-old man from Manchester was arrested in London on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He remains in police custody. A total of 19 people have been arrested so far in the investigation.

Ms Hachem was walking along King Street to the Lidl supermarket when she was hit by one of two bullets fired from a car.

The Lebanese-born teenager, who was a second-year student at the University of Salford, was the "most loyal devoted daughter" who "dreamed of becoming a solicitor", her parents said.

Six people have been charged with her murder.

Two other people arrested have been bailed pending further inquiries, nine released under investigation and one released without charge, Lancashire Police said.

Officers appeal for anyone with information to contact them.