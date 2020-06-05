Image copyright Google Image caption Swabs from about 50 residents and staff from Brookside Care Home were taken

The owner of a care home says she is "angry and frustrated" that coronavirus tests taken from residents and staff appear to have gone "missing".

About 50 swabs from Brookside Care Home on Preston Road in Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, were sent to a testing centre more than two weeks ago.

Owner Maggie Parr said 10 came back negative, but the other 40 appear to have been mislaid.

The Department of Health said it was working to resolve the issue.

Ms Parr said she contacted the test centre, which told her the swabs had not been received, but it could not pass on contact information for the courier.

She said she had originally ordered the tests through the government website, but when she tried to order more the system would not allow it.

The whole system is "hugely frustrating", she said.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Care homes are on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 and we are determined that staff have everything they need to keep themselves and their residents safe.

"We are in contact with the care home and laboratory and are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

After Ms Parr contacted BBC Radio Lancashire, the director of public health for Lancashire County Council Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, also offered to help.