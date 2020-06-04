Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The driver posted a video on Facebook showing the speed at which he was travelling

A man who posted videos on Facebook of himself driving at 160mph on a motorway and 103mph on a residential street has had his car seized by police.

The 21-year-old from Whitworth bragged on the social media about speeding on the M61 and on the street in Bacup in his Mercedes AMG A35.

A video showing his speedometer was posted online in May and reported to Lancashire Police, who seized the car.

A force spokesman said the driver was "spoken to", but not been arrested.

He said the car, which had been modified with a body kit and exhaust system, had been stopped by officers after being spotted on the motorway in the past few days.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The Mercedes was spotted by police and the driver was "spoken to", the force said

PC David Benson said the driver had "lost his vehicle and his bragging rights".

He said the force were "looking into the ludicrous speeds achieved".

"In the meantime, a very powerful car has been taken off the public roads and, in all probability, saved lives," he added.