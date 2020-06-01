Image copyright PA/LFRS Image caption The fire at Darwen Moor was casued by a small number of people using a barbeque

More than 100 firefighters are continuing to tackle two moorland fires caused by people in the good weather.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said 10 fire engines are at a blaze in Darwen, Lancashire which was started by a barbeque on Saturday.

There are also a further 10 engines at Longridge Fell, Clitheroe. LFRS said this was caused by "careless" litter.

Simon Fryer of LFRS warned people not to be "thoughtless and careless" as they enjoyed lockdown freedom.

Image copyright LFRS Image caption Firefighters tackling the blaze on Darwen Moor

The fire commander told the BBC: "We appreciate that people want to be out and about in this lovely weather and we are starting to get a little bit of freedom from the lockdown.

"But ultimately enjoy it safely. Don't light fires. Don't dispose of cigarettes out of your car window as you drive along.

"Think before you do anything like that."

He added: "

Both fires had decreased overnight but were expected to burn more intensely as temperatures rise during the day.

The fire near Bolton Road, Darwen started at about 18:45 BST on Saturday and burnt across 5 km (3 miles) of moorland.

Commander Fryer said the Darwen Moor blaze was caused by a spark from a barbeque which a small group of people "could not extinguish".

He also told the BBC that the blaze on Longridge Fell on Sunday afternoon was caused by "careless disposal" by someone using a path.

Lancashire fire crews also tackled four other outdoor blazes on Saturday, including in Bacup, Winter Hill and near Anglezarke reservoir.