Image copyright RNLI Image caption Lifeboat crews were called to reports of a vessel in difficulty off the coast at Fleetwood

A man has died and two others have been rescued after a boat sank.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vessel in difficulty about a mile off the coast at Fleetwood, Lancashire, at about 07:45 BST.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was pulled from the water by lifeboat crew. Two men aged 71 and 70 were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.

The boat involved was thought to have been a decommissioned fishing vessel.