Image copyright LFRS Image caption Firefighters tackle the blaze on Darwen Moor

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in the Pennines that is burning across 5km of moorland, crews said.

The fire started near Bolton Road, Darwen at about 18:45 BST on Saturday.

Eight fire engines and an air support team are trying to control the blaze.

Crews have asked people to avoid the area to enable emergency vehicles to access the scene. Residents have also been advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

Lancashire Fire crews tackled four other outdoor blazes on Saturday, including in Bacup, Winter Hill, another part of Darwen and near Anglezarke reservoir.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Please take care when out enjoying the countryside over the weekend.

"The prolonged dry conditions combined with warm temperatures and wind conditions make it perfect for fires to spread out of control quickly."