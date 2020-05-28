Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police have appealed for help to find missing teenagers Andrew O'Brien, left, and Elliot Ryan

Two teenagers missing from Liverpool for more than a week might be together, police have said.

Andrew O'Brien, 14, was last seen at home at 23:55 GMT on 20 May while Elliot Ryan, 15, was reported missing from home at 13:45 the next day.

Merseyside Police believe they might have travelled to Cornwall and appealed for information on their whereabouts.

The force is also investigating whether Elliot has since travelled to Irvine, North Ayrshire.

Andrew is described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 8in, of medium build, with short mousey hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a Mountain Equipment bubble coat with orange drawstrings and possibly a blue Berghaus jacket, with black Berghaus combat trousers and black Nike 110 trainers.

Elliot, also known as Elliot Vickers, is described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 9in, slim, with collar-length straight brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark combat trousers and may also have green shorts with him, a dark Under Armour coat and black Nike trainers.