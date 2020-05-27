Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem died from a gunshot wound to the chest

A law student was killed in a drive-by shooting in Lancashire following a business dispute between two rival tyre firms, a court has heard.

Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car on 17 May in King Street, Blackburn.

Six people appeared at Preston Crown Court charged with her murder.

The six defendants were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on 16 October, when they will be expected to enter pleas.

Blackburn residents Feroz Suleman, 39, of Shear Brow, Kashif Manzoor, 24, of Shakeshaft Street, Ayaz Hussain, 34, of Calgary Avenue, Uthman Satia, 28, and Abubakir Satia, 31, both of Oxford Close, and Judy Chapman, 26, of St Hubert's Road in Great Harwood, appeared via video link.

Alexander Langhorn, prosecuting, said police were called to the shooting arising out of what appeared to be a dispute between RI Tyres and Quick Shine.

He said it was the Crown's case the defendants arranged an attempt to shoot and kill Pachah Khan, the owner and manager of Quick Shine.

All six are also charged with the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem was a young trustee for the Children's Society

A trial date of 4 May next year was fixed, but Judge Mark Brown, Honorary Recorder of Preston, said that was "a worst-case scenario" amid the pandemic and he hoped it may be brought forward.

Ms Hachem was walking along King Street to the Lidl supermarket when she was hit by one of two bullets fired from a car.

The Lebanese-born teenager, who was a second-year student at the University of Salford, was buried in the town of Koleileh on Saturday.

A 33-year-old woman from Bolton was arrested on suspicion of Ms Hachem's murder on Wednesday and remains in custody, Lancashire Police said.