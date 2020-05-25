Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Thomas Walker was a keen football fan who also enjoyed playing darts and walking his dog

A man who died in a stabbing was a "quiet, gentle soul", his family said paying tribute.

Thomas Walker, 65, was found with stab wounds to his body and head at a house in Fir Street, Nelson, Lancashire, at about 15:25 BST on Friday.

His family said the Burnley fan, known as Tom, did not have "a bad bone in his body".

Joe Walker, 32, also of Fir Street, appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court earlier charged with murder.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Walker was found dead at a property in Fir Street, Nelson on Friday.

Paying tribute, his family said: "He was passionate about Burnley Football Club and will always be a claret.

"He enjoyed playing darts, walking his dog and listening to his favourite band, Status Quo.

"Thomas didn't deserve what happened and we, his family, are absolutely devastated that he has been snatched away from us in this way."