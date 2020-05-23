Image copyright Google

A man is being held on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Lancashire.

Officers were called at about 15:25 BST after a man was found unresponsive at a property in Fir Street, Nelson, on Friday.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is being treated as suspicious.

Inquiries are ongoing and a man, believed to be his 30s, remains in police custody for questioning.