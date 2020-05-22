Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 79-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene

A man operating a JCB has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and drug driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Lancashire Police were called to the collision between a Suzuki bike and a JCB Telehandler on Hollins Lane in Forton at about 14:40 BST on Thursday.

The 79-year-old rider, from nearby Cabus, suffered head and chest injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The uninjured 22-year-old JCB driver was later released under investigation.

Appealing for witnesses to the crash, a force spokesman said the road was closed for five hours while accident investigators attended the scene, but had since reopened.