Image copyright Kay Atkin Image caption Ms Fieldsend said nappies, cans and takeaway boxes had been left behind

A "surge of day trippers" to Blackpool since the coronavirus lockdown eased has led to the resort's beaches being covered in litter, a hotelier has said.

Lyndsay Fieldsend, who has been cleaning the sands, said they had been "much cleaner" initially.

However, she said since the rule changes, visitors had left behind items like nappies, cans and takeaway boxes.

Her comments came as the town's council urged people not to visit the resort across the bank holiday weekend.

Ms Fieldsend, who owns The Trafalgar Hotel in the town, said Blackpool often "gets tarnished as a dirty resort by a lot of tourists, but for eight weeks, we've had such clean beaches and very clean and clear seas".

"Since lockdown restrictions were lifted, we've seen a surge of day trippers and, sadly, beaches full of litter."

'Keep Blackpool tidy'

A spokeswoman for Blackpool Council, whose tourist arm rebranded itself as Do Not Visit Blackpool before the lockdown easing to discourage day-trippers, said while there were no official figures, there had been "a noticeable increase in numbers of people using the promenade and beaches during the warm weather".

"Some of those are visitors from out of town, but many are local residents taking advantage of the easing of restrictions on exercising outdoors."

Council leader Simon Blackburn said the authority, which has put up new coronavirus guidance signs along the promenade, continued "to advise people to not visit Blackpool right now".

Mr Blackburn, who has previously said there was little the council could do to stop visitors, said it remains "vitally important that everyone continues to follow social distancing guidelines this bank holiday weekend".

"Our priority is protecting the health and safety of the public," he said.

"I would also ask people to respect our beaches and open spaces and dispose of litter in bins or take it home.

"Please keep Blackpool tidy for everyone."