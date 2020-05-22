Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem died from a gunshot wound to the chest

Two men have been charged with murdering a law student and the attempted murder of another man in a drive-by shooting.

Law student Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car in King Street, Blackburn, on Sunday.

Feroz Suleman, 39, and Abubakir Satia, 31, are due to appear before magistrates in Preston on Saturday.

Lancashire Police said the attempted murder charge related to a man they believed was the intended target.

The force said two shots had been fired - the first hit a building but the second hit and killed Ms Hachem.

Two men, aged 33 and 36, from Blackburn, arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A number of other suspects who have been arrested in connection with Ms Hachem's death remain in custody.