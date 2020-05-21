Image copyright Family handout Image caption Aya Hachem died from a gunshot wound to the chest

Detectives investigating the drive-by shooting of a student have been given more time to question three suspects.

Law student Aya Hachem, 19, was shot from a passing car in a case of mistaken identity, in King Street, Blackburn, on Sunday.

On Tuesday two men aged 31 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 29-year-old man was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Magistrates granted officers a further 36 hours to speak to the men.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Ms Hachem was walking towards Lidl at about 15:00 BST when she was hit by one of several shots fired from a car.

A Toyota Avensis, believed to have been used in the shooting, was later found abandoned in Wellington Road.

The Lebanese-born teenager - a second year student at the University of Salford - was a young trustee for the Children's Society.