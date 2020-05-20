Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police said the car veered off the M55

A driver escaped with only minor injuries after his car landed on its roof following a motorway crash in the early hours of the morning.

Lancashire Police said the Renault Megane veered off the westbound carriageway of the M55 before hitting a barrier and rolling onto its roof.

The car came to rest about half a mile (1km) away from junction four of the motorway near Blackpool.

"Thankfully the driver was ok and only suffered minor injuries," police said.