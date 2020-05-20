Image copyright Family handout Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Aya died as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest

Three more people have been arrested over the fatal shooting of a young woman from a passing car.

Aya Hachem, 19, was found with a wound to her chest in King Street, Blackburn on Sunday.

Two men, aged 31 and 35, are being held on suspicion of murder and a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

It follows earlier arrests of three men from Blackburn, aged 33, 36, and 39 who remain in custody.

Ms Hachem, who was a law student, has been described as a "wonderful young lady".

A post-mortem examination revealed she died as a result of a single gunshot wound to her chest.