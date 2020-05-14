Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The thieves stole the breeders most valuable puppies

A puppy has been killed and 21 dogs including two litters of puppies have been stolen from a breeder.

Thieves broke into kennels at Jackson Farm in Tarleton, on Wednesday evening, Lancashire Police said.

A cockapoo puppy found dead at the scene is believed to have been run over by a getaway vehicle.

Sgt Amber Yahchouchi said: "This is an absolutely despicable offence motivated by pure greed as the dogs stolen were the most valuable breeds."

Ten puppies and 11 adult dogs were taken, some of which are pregnant.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Some of the dogs stolen were pregnant, police said

The officer continued: "We are really concerned for the welfare of these animals. Given their young age and the fact some of the dogs are pregnant, these animals require professional care.

"Some of them look very distinctive and will be easy to identify."

Anybody with information or who thinks they have been offered the puppies for sale is urged to contact police.