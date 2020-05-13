Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The car was recorded doing almost three times the speed limit

A Porsche driver was caught accelerating to 144mph (231km/h) in a 50mph zone after overtaking a police car during the coronavirus lockdown.

The driver was clocked travelling at "disgraceful" speed through roadworks on the M65 in Lancashire, police said.

Lancashire Police has launched a crackdown to target people "using roads as their own personal racetrack".

The Porsche driver was reported and is facing a court appearance following Monday's incident, the force said.

Ch Insp Sue Bushell said drivers were putting lives at risk and "no matter how quiet the roads are the speed limit still applies".

She added: "In this unprecedented health emergency, keeping the pressure off our emergency services is so important while they keep the public safe and well."

Meanwhile, Green Party councillor Gina Dowding has called for the speed limit on main roads in built-up areas of the county to be reduced to 20mph to encourage more cycling and walking as the lockdown begins to ease.

Ms Dowding has written to highways bosses to suggest the change is implemented "swiftly" on routes including A-roads, which were exempt from a 20mph limit, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Lancashire Road Safety Partnership also said it had been "appalled" by "shocking" speeding witnessed during the lockdown, including a car travelling at 100mph in a 30mph zone in Baxenden on Friday.

"This is totally unacceptable under any circumstances," the group tweeted.