Preston motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall

  • 8 May 2020
Bowland Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash occured in Bowland Road on Wednesday

A motorcyclist who crashed into the wall of a house has died, police have said.

Stephen Sergeant, 33, suffered serious injuries after he "failed to negotiate a bend" in Bowland Road, Preston at about 19:10 BST on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said.

He was taken to hospital but died on Friday.

Lancashire Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

