Coronavirus: British cruise ship worker 'stuck' in Philippines
A British cruise ship worker has told of his "nightmare" after being stuck on a vessel in the Philippines due to the "complexities" of the pandemic.
Sound engineer Eddy O'Brien, 25, from Accrington, Lancashire, has been on the ship for nearly 50 days off Manila.
Mr O'Brien said crew members were stuck and were unsure when they would return home due to the complexities of air travel created by coronavirus.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it will continue to help.
Around 3,000 passengers have been repatriated after leaving the ship on 18 March.
Mr O'Brien said it is more complex for crew members.
"It is a logistical nightmare and quite frustrating.
"It has been a strange atmosphere, the ship is normally buzzing with around 3,000 guests."
His mum Jo-Ann is counting the days to his return.
"He said it could be July but things change daily - I just know it will be fantastic when he returns and I will give him a big hug," she said.
The FCO confirmed the government is in direct contact with cruise ship operators as well as with many crew members and their families.
It said British Embassy Manila is working with the local authorities in the Philippines to support the operators' efforts to bring back their staff.
