Lancashire

Coronavirus: Man coughed in PC's face claiming he was infected

  • 6 May 2020
Related Topics
Christopher Plumb Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption Christopher Plumb admitted assault

A man who coughed in the face of a policeman claiming he had coronavirus has been jailed.

Christopher Plumb, 54, admitted assault by beating, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lancashire Police said Plumb, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday after a domestic incident at an address in Cross Street, Blackpool.

He was jailed for 16 weeks and given a restraining order.

Police said Plumb deliberately coughed in police officer's face while in custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites