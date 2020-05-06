Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Christopher Plumb admitted assault

A man who coughed in the face of a policeman claiming he had coronavirus has been jailed.

Christopher Plumb, 54, admitted assault by beating, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lancashire Police said Plumb, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday after a domestic incident at an address in Cross Street, Blackpool.

He was jailed for 16 weeks and given a restraining order.

Police said Plumb deliberately coughed in police officer's face while in custody.