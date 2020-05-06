Coronavirus: Man coughed in PC's face claiming he was infected
- 6 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who coughed in the face of a policeman claiming he had coronavirus has been jailed.
Christopher Plumb, 54, admitted assault by beating, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
Lancashire Police said Plumb, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday after a domestic incident at an address in Cross Street, Blackpool.
He was jailed for 16 weeks and given a restraining order.
Police said Plumb deliberately coughed in police officer's face while in custody.