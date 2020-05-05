Image copyright Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Eleuterio Gibela, known as 'Boy', was married to wife wife Deborah and two daughters - Louella Anne and Kristiana

A hospital worker described as a "true gentleman" has died from Covid-19 leaving colleagues "devastated".

Eleuterio Gibela, 68, died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he had worked for nearly 20 years.

The hospital's critical care team said it had been an honour to treat him and they mourned "one of their own".

The married father-of-two, known as 'Boy' was originally from the Philippines. He worked for the domestic services team.

Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust's chief executive Kevin McGee said he will be "greatly missed".

Image copyright Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Mr Gibela had worked at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for nearly 20 years

He said Mr Gibela's death was "devastating news" and was a "terrible and poignant reminder of the situation we are facing every day to help others".

Mr Gibela was employed by Medirest which provides porters, caterers and cleaners for hospitals.

'Special angel'

Contracts manager Beverley Thistlethwaite said of Mr Gibela: "He was a true gentleman, always smiling and happy and was dedicated to doing his duties."

Image copyright Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Eleuterio Gibela was originally from the Philippines and would often bring in homemade snacks for work colleagues

She added: "To lose one of our own team is incredibly hard but we all feel very privileged to of known him.

"Heaven has certainly gained a very special angel."