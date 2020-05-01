Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Susan Waring was last seen at a doctor's surgery

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who has been missing for more than a year.

Susan Waring was last seen at a doctor's surgery in Darwen in January 2019.

Lancashire Police said "no body has yet been found" in the search for the 45-year-old.

Alan Edwards, 47, of Blackburn Road in the town, has been charged with murder and a number of other violent and sexual offences.

Originally held in March 2019, Mr Edwards was rearrested on Wednesday.

The additional 21 counts, including 12 of assault and four of rape, relate to alleged attacks between 1998 and 2019, Lancashire Police said.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.

Ms Waring, who was last seen at the surgery on James Street West on the afternoon of 16 January 2019, is described as being about 5ft 5in (1.65m) tall and of small build, with brown eyes and collar-length, curly brown hair.