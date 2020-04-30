Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The two women were issued with fines for alleged lockdown breaches

Two women ignored lockdown advice and travelled 50 miles to have a barbecue "in the rain" on Blackpool Promenade, said firefighters.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) received a call to a small blaze on the South Shore shortly after 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

The pair who drove from Manchester to the resort were fined for alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches.

A spokesman for LFRS said they were baffled as to why they did it.

'Last resort'

"It is disappointing that a minority of people are continuing to put themselves and other people at risk, and waste the time of the emergency services," a LFRS spokesperson said.

"It is also difficult to understand why people would travel to Blackpool and have a barbecue on the promenade late at night in the rain."

The spokesperson added it was "certainly classed as a non-essential journey" and supported the £60 fixed penalty notices issued by police.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said the fines were a "last resort" for individuals who do not comply with lockdown measures.

"The vast majority of people are fully complying with the guidance and advice and we thank them for helping to stop the spread of the virus."

Figures released earlier this month by the National Police Chiefs Council showed Lancashire Police had issued the most fines in England for alleged breaches of the lockdown measures.

The force handed out 380 penalties between 27 March and 13 April which police said were "very much due to barbecues, parties and Blackpool beaches".