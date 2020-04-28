Image copyright Fairhaven Lodge Image caption Staff at Fairhaven Lodge with managers Carol Williams (centre) and Geraldine Barnes (left)

Care home staff have been praised for isolating with residents for over a month to protect them from coronavirus.

No-one has been "in or out" of Fairhaven Lodge in St Annes, Lancashire since staff chose to go into lockdown on 24 March.

“What they are doing is amazing,” said Kate English whose mother-in-law lives at the home.

“We are determined to do everything we can to keep everyone safe,” said manager Carol Williams.

A total of 27 people - 17 residents with dementia and 10 staff - have been in lockdown for five weeks.

The home's six carers, a cook and a housekeeper are living in spare rooms in the privately-owned home and working seven days a week, with two taking the night shift.

Mrs English, whose mother-in-law Elizabeth Wilson, 89, has been at Fairhaven Lodge for three years, said staff had a made a huge sacrifice.

“They have all given up their personal lives so they have our full respect.”

Image copyright Fairhaven Lodge Image caption Carer Neal Williams with resident Kitty O'Dea

Managers and carers have been keeping residents, aged 65 to 92, occupied with art, exercise classes and dancing while Mrs Williams’ son runs live bingo and quizzes.

There have even been four birthday parties since the home closed its doors to the outside world.

“Because we knew coronavirus was coming we made the decision that everyone was going to stay locked in - no-one has been in or out for five weeks,” said Ms Williams.

“The residents all have dementia and are extremely vulnerable, so locking them in their bedrooms just isn’t an option.

“For the first couple of weeks we watched each other and took everyone’s temperature every day. If someone had become ill, they would have left straight away."

Ms Williams said she is extremely proud of the team for their dedication.

“Every member of staff was asked at the start what they wanted to do – we have a dedicated team and we are all in this together.

“They all have families on the outside – people are missing their children and their partners – but we are determined to keep going and keep coronavirus out.”

Since lockdown, two residents have sadly died but neither had coronavirus.