Man charged after woman raped near Blackpool Promenade
- 26 April 2020
A man has been charged after a woman was raped near Blackpool Promenade.
A 20-year-old woman was attacked in an alley near Hopton Road at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.
David Dara, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with rape and will appear before Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A 19-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge, police said.