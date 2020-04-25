Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened near the Home Bargains store in Hopton Road

A 20-year-old woman has been raped near Blackpool beach, police have said.

She was approached by a man who took her into an alleyway off Hopton Road before assaulting her at about 22:30 BST on Thursday. He later fled with some of her belongings.

Two women who helped the victim return home were praised for being "Good Samaritans" by police.

A 30-year-old man from the Midlands and a local man, aged 19, have been arrested and are in custody.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: "This is a horrific offence leaving the young victim with significant physical and undoubtedly mental injuries.

"She is understandably extremely distressed."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

"We understand people may be reluctant to come forward during this time especially if they have not been following the government guidelines about staying at home, but I would reassure them that our immediate concern is to find out what happened."