A police officer who threatened to "make something up" in order to arrest a man has been suspended from duty.

A clip of the incident, which happened in Accrington, Lancashire, on Friday, had been widely shared on social media.

In a statement the force said: "We absolutely recognise the impact this footage has had on public confidence." It has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Lancashire's chief constable said the officer's behaviour was "unacceptable".

The statement said the decision was taken after an initial review by the professional standards department.

Police were on their way to execute a search warrant at an address when they "stopped to speak to a group of males with a quad bike".

In the clip, a young man is shown telling the officer: "You're arresting me? What for? I've done nothing wrong."

The officer responds: "I'll lock you up.... We'll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?"