Bricks thrown at a police car "showered" two dogs inside with broken glass, the force has said.

Officers from the Lancashire Police Dog Unit were targeted after being called to a report of a house party in Whitworth, Rossendale.

Both dogs were uninjured but it meant an emergency response vehicle had to be taken off the road, police said.

"This is not acceptable," the dog unit tweeted, with a picture showing a broken rear windscreen.

