Tributes have been paid to a paraplegic man from Lancashire who died last week.

Detectives are treating the sudden death on 8 April of Lee Walker in Chestnut Close, Kirkham as murder.

In a statement issued by Lancashire police, his family said: "He tried so hard adapting to becoming paraplegic. We are all so proud of him."

While a post-mortem examination has been carried out, a Lancashire Police spokesman said the cause of the 47-year-old's death was "unascertained".

A 39-year-old woman, from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of murder but released pending further investigations.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "Our inquiries are very much ongoing and while we have made an arrest I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information to contact us."