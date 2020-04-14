Image copyright Jay Flynn/YouTube Image caption Jay Flynn broadcast his live pub quiz on YouTube and Facebook

A former landlord who has raised more than £93,000 for the NHS by running a virtual pub quiz says the response has been "overwhelming".

Jay Flynn, from Darwen, Lancashire, started the quiz every Thursday through Facebook and YouTube to “lift a few local people’s spirits”.

The most recent one, held on his 38th birthday, reached 150,000 people.

He also pauses during each event to observe the Clap for Carers tribute with his wife, who is an NHS worker.

After pubs were forced to close ahead of the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown, Mr Flynn decided to try to raise money when his first quiz attracted a larger-than-expected online audience.

"Thursday night was quiz night, whether I was running them or participating," he said.

Image copyright Jay Flynn Image caption Jay Flynn lives with his wife Sarah and son Jack

Mr Flynn said he was starting getting used to a large audience as it was "not like being stood in Wembley Stadium with 150,000 people all staring at you".

"I'm just an idiot who asks questions in front of a camera," he said.

Those taking part submit their scores via social media, then make an optional donation to the NHS or another chosen charity.

Mr Flynn said: "I know people are struggling at this time, people can't afford necessarily to think of charities at the moment... if you feel you can donate, great."

He is now planning to run a charity-focused quiz on Saturday with a montage of thanks for key workers, who he said deserved the fundraising from the quiz as they were "on the front line".