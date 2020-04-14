Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police have told tourists to stay away from the Lake District

A family claimed a 500-mile round Lake District trip was acceptable if they wore masks and gloves, police said.

They were stopped by officers in Lancashire as they enforced the coronavirus lockdown rules.

The family admitted driving from Greater London on Easter Monday.

Lancashire Police issued the driver with a fine and sent them back home. The family were criticised as "absolute idiots" and called "clowns" after the force posted about it on Twitter.