Kirkham murder inquiry: Woman held over man's death
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man died in Kirkham.
Officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a sudden death at Chestnut Close shortly before 14:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police discovered the body of a man, who was later confirmed to be 47-year-old Lee Walker.
His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a 39-year-old woman, from Preston, has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A Home Office post mortem examination will be carried out to try to establish the cause of death, a police spokesman added.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said "enquiries are very much on-going".