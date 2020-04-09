Image copyright Google Image caption The men walked into the Sainsbury's store in Lancaster Road, Morecambe, on Saturday afternoon

Police have made two arrests after two men were seen on CCTV licking their hands and wiping them over vegetables, meat and fridge handles in a supermarket.

The men walked into the Sainsbury's store in Lancaster Road, Morecambe, on Saturday afternoon.

Staff were forced to thoroughly disinfect the store and destroy products, Lancashire Police said.

Insp James Martin described the incident as "flabbergasting".