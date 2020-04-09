Coronavirus: Arrests after men lick hands and wipe supermarket food
Police have made two arrests after two men were seen on CCTV licking their hands and wiping them over vegetables, meat and fridge handles in a supermarket.
The men walked into the Sainsbury's store in Lancaster Road, Morecambe, on Saturday afternoon.
Staff were forced to thoroughly disinfect the store and destroy products, Lancashire Police said.
Insp James Martin described the incident as "flabbergasting".
