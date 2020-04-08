Image copyright LFRS Image caption Fire crews were called to the blaze off Sunnyhurst Lane

A wildfire in Lancashire may have been started deliberately, the fire service has said.

Fifty firefighters tackled the blaze off Sunnyhurst Lane in Darwen at about 17:10 BST on Tuesday.

The fire covered an area of about 400 metres by 100 metres and an investigation is continuing.

Lancashire's chief fire officer said he believed the fire was started on purpose or as the result of an uncontrolled barbecue.

Mr Johnston called on the public to "please help us to help you", adding "we really don't need this" amid the coronavirus pandemic.