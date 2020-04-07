Firefighters tackle Darwen moorland wildfire
- 7 April 2020
Fifty firefighters are tackling a wildfire in Lancashire.
Crews were called to the blaze, off Sunnyhurst Lane, Darwen, at 17:10 BST on Tuesday.
Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the blaze, which covers an area of about 400 metres by 100 metres.
"In my experience this will be a deliberate fire or careless use of a barbecue," said Lancashire's chief fire officer, Justin Johnston. "Please help us to help you."
The public have been asked to avoid the area while firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.