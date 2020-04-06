Image copyright PA Media Image caption Stuart Lunt was an officer with Lancashire Constabulary

A detective who tried to groom four women who were victims of crimes has avoided jail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stuart Lunt was based in Chorley and admitted misconduct in a public office in February at Liverpool Crown Court.

Lunt, 36, of Greaves Close, Wigan was sentenced to 18 months in jail suspended for two years and 250 hours.

Judge David Aubrey said Lunt would have been jailed but for the exceptional circumstances currently experienced.

He told the officer: "You have taken advantage of vulnerable women and exploited each and every one of them."

Childcare issues

The judge said Lunt's actions were "akin to grooming" and the officer had "betrayed the badge you were wearing and taken advantage of those most in need."

The married father-of-two gained the victims' trust because of his role with Lancashire Constabulary.

He used this to his advantage as he attempted to engage in sexual relations with them and did so with one of his victims, Liverpool Crown Court was told.

Laura Nash, defending, asked the judge to consider "exceptional circumstances" in suspending a custodial sentence in what she said were "exceptional times".

Miss Nash explained that Lunt's wife was a designated key worker who was employed as a deputy manager at a pre-school nursery.

The couple was still living together with their children, aged six and one, but Lunt had been staying at home with the younger child, she said.

Immediate members of the Lunt family would be unable to offer help following the lockdown because they were in the vulnerable category range, the court was told.

Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said: "I would like to thank and commend the victims in this case for having the bravery to come forward and report these allegations to us. Today's outcome would not have been possible without them.

Lunt has tendered his resignation but will be subject to misconduct proceedings.