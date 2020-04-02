Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were treated for head and leg injuries, police said

A street brawl which resulted in two men requiring hospital treatment "diverted" NHS resources from dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Lancashire Police said the fight, involving a group of 10 men, took place in Burnley Road, Brierfield shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The two men were treated for non life-threatening head and leg injuries.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been released on bail.

The fight took place near Dixy Fried Chicken takeaway, police said.

"As a consequence of this disorder, emergency resources had to be diverted away from where they are required at this time - in particular NHS staff - during the Covid-19 pandemic," Det Insp Paul Langley said.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact the force and reiterated government guidelines "to stay at home, except for very limited purposes" during the coronavirus outbreak.