Image copyright Bethany Scott Image caption Volunteer Bethany Scott is juggling her work as a veterinary nurse with sewing scrubs and hats

A costume maker who was "stuck at home" due to the coronavirus restrictions has brought together a group of sewers into producing medical scrubs.

Laura Nuttall of Rossendale, Lancashire is part of the Scrub Hub, a national group of machinists making clothing for NHS staff struggling to get kit.

The east Lancashire and Manchester hub launched on Tuesday and more than 200 volunteers have already come forward.

"It's just their way of helping out the NHS any way they can," Ms Nuttall said.

The idea started when an A&E nurse asked for help in sourcing scrubs.

The idea quickly spread across the country, with workloads being divided into local hubs.

Members are making scrubs and washbags which are donated to hospitals and NHS facilities.

Image copyright Alexandra Barker Image caption Margaret Millward, 75, from Ramsbottom is sewing scrubs for Fairfield General Hospital in Bury

Ms Nuttall said she had been so busy co-ordinating the volunteers that she had not yet had time to do any sewing herself.

She said: "There's a free pattern to download and members are donating fabric.

"We are also making washbags so if people are in need of scrubs they can just put it straight into a washbag and put it in the wash without needing to handle it round the home to avoid any cross contamination.

"Being in Lancashire there's a lot of seamstresses and manufacturers who are currently at home out of work because production's completely shut down.

"I think it's just their way of helping out the NHS any way they can."