Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Callum Heaton assaulted the officers both during his arrest and in custody

A man who spat at two police officers after claiming he was infected with coronavirus has been jailed.

Callum Heaton, 23, became abusive as officers arrested him for being drunk and disorderly in Cog Lane, Burnley, in the early hours of 28 March.

He spat at the officers and told them he was infected with Covid-19 both during his arrest and in custody, police said.

He was jailed for 12 months at Burnley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Heaton, of Cog Lane, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an emergency worker and one of criminal damage.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said it was a "particularly offensive and dangerous offence".

He added: "It is totally unacceptable that police and other front line workers who are doing their best to keep our communities safe are treated like this."