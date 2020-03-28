A murder inquiry has begun after a man who was stabbed in the chest died.

The victim was found unconscious by emergency services at a property in Acregate, Skelmersdale, at about 04:40 GMT.

He was taken to hospital, but was declared dead shortly afterwards.

A 36-year-old man, from Skelmersdale, is being held in police custody on suspicion of murder. A post-mortem examination is due to take place later, Lancashire Police said.

The force has issued an appeal for anyone with information to contact them.