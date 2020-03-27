Image copyright Lancashire Fire Image caption Lancashire Fire tweeted this image of the blaze in the Pennines

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze near Winter Hill in Lancashire.

The grass fire broke out at about 14:30 GMT in Belmont. Crews from Lancashire and Greater Manchester fire services have rushed to the scene.

A major fire burned for a month in the area during the 2018 heatwave.

On Thursday, a fire service boss said he was "astonished" by large groups gathering for barbecues on the moors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said people were meeting to cook food despite a ban on moorland barbecues after huge fires in 2018.