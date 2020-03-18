Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption Alex Davies's body was found in an area of woodland on 1 May

A teenager messaged four males on the Grindr dating app days after brutally killing an 18-year-old man in remote woodland, a court has heard.

Brian Healless tried to meet up with two of them after stabbing Alex Davies more than 100 times in Parbold Hill, near Ormskirk, Lancashire.

Healless, also 18, admits unlawfully killing Mr Davies, whom he had not met before their rendezvous in April.

He is on trial at Preston Crown Court accused of murder, which he denies.

'Crack a skull'

The prosecution said Healless took a kitchen knife to the meeting with Mr Davies, from Skelmersdale. After the stabbing, the defendant hid Mr Davies's body then cycled to his home in Chorley, the court heard. The teenager was reported missing on 30 April.

Healless was arrested at his home in Rylands Road on 3 May, where police found the victim's headphones, mobile phone and and wallet.

On 2 May, the defendant tried to set up meetings through Grindr and made searches online for a spade, a shovel and a pickaxe, the court was told.

Earlier, prosecutor David McLachlan QC went through an email exchange between Healless and openly gay Mr Davies before their meeting.

Healless said: "We can cuddle, just not in public, go to more discreet spot. Not out yet and like it to be discreet, you know."

Mr Davies asked Healless if he liked kissing, and the defendant responded: "Well you're about to be my first."

The body of Mr Davies was discovered on 1 May. The cause of death was multiple stab wounds and asphyxiation, a post-mortem revealed. Mr Davies had also been beaten over the head.

A fortnight before the killing, Healless searched online for an answer to the question: "How much force to crack a skull?"

The trial continues on Thursday.